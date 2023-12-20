Berlin-Alt-Treptow - Car collides with bicycle: Twelve-year-old injured
A car has hit a twelve-year-old cyclist in Berlin-Alt-Treptow. Rescue workers took the boy to hospital with injuries to his upper body, according to the police. According to the information available so far, the 59-year-old driver turned left into Am Treptower Park on Wednesday morning on Elsenstraße when the light turned green and the twelve-year-old was crossing the street on his bicycle at a red pedestrian light. A specialized police department for traffic offences has reportedly taken over the further investigation.
Police report
Source: www.stern.de