Berlin-Alt-Treptow - Car collides with bicycle: Twelve-year-old injured

A car has hit a twelve-year-old cyclist in Berlin-Alt-Treptow. Rescue workers took the boy to hospital with injuries to his upper body, according to the police. According to the information available so far, the 59-year-old driver turned left into Am Treptower Park on Wednesday morning on Elsenstraße when the light turned green and the twelve-year-old was crossing the street on his bicycle at a red pedestrian light. A specialized police department for traffic offences has reportedly taken over the further investigation.

Police report

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de