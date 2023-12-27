Rhine-Neckar district - Car catches fire after accident - fatalities unknown

Police have found the body of an unknown person following an accident. According to the police, a car left the road near Laudenbach (Rhine-Neckar district) early on Wednesday morning, crashed into a wall and then came to a halt in a field. It then caught fire there. During the fire-fighting work, emergency services discovered a person in the car who had already been burnt. Investigations into the course of the accident and the identity of the body are ongoing.

