Assassination plans - Car as "means of attack": Police arrest further suspects over Cologne terror alert

Following the terror alert for Cologne Cathedral, the police arrested three more suspects on Sunday. The raids took place in Duisburg, Herne and in Nörvenich in the district of Düren. Apartments were also searched there, Cologne police chief Johannes Hermanns announced at a press conference on Sunday evening. The attack was supposed to have been carried out with a car.

Shortly before Christmas, the police had received information about a possible Islamist plan to attack Cologne Cathedral on New Year's Eve. A 30-year-old Tajik was then taken into custody on Christmas Eve in Wesel "to avert danger" when special units searched an apartment. He is suspected of having spied on the cathedral. It turned out that the Tajik was part of a larger network that also extended to other German states and other European countries, Hermanns now explained.

Police search underground parking garage under Cologne Cathedral

With regard to the latest detentions, North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) spoke of a "success". Islamist extremists are currently more active than usual. "The police are always trying to be a few steps ahead." The 1,000 or so police officers on duty around the cathedral on New Year's Eve were doing everything they could to ensure the safety of the revellers. Head of operations Frank Wißbaum said that the underground car park beneath the cathedral had also been searched, with explosives sniffer dogs deployed. However, nothing was found. Since the early morning, the entrance and exit of the underground car park had also been checked.

Reul told the German Press Agency that it was not surprising that such an outstanding Christian building as Cologne Cathedral had become the focus of Islamist terrorists. "That didn't surprise anyone." There is always an abstract threat of attack. "Islamist terror is still a danger on German streets," warned Reul. "We have often suppressed that. And whenever there is a one-off event like this, we are all very electrified again." However, it would be wrong to panic, said Reul. "I say: Celebrate! Behave yourselves! Take care - and enjoy the transition into the new year!"

Massive police presence protects New Year's Eve fair

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki celebrated the well-attended New Year's Eve mass in the cathedral on Sunday evening under massive police protection. "I would like to thank our security forces, who began protecting this cathedral in the days leading up to Christmas and also protecting us, so that we can celebrate mass and the fundamental right to freely practise our religion continues to be guaranteed in our country," said Woelki at the beginning of the mass. Those attending the service first had to pass through a security gate in tents set up in front of the main entrance.

On Friday, the police had announced strict protective measures for the cathedral and surrounding area for New Year's Eve, including the deployment of police officers with submachine guns. Security measures had already been increased for the Christmas celebrations. The cathedral was closed to tourists for the time being, with only church services taking place.

In addition to the tip-off about the possible attack plan in Cologne, the security authorities had also received a tip-off before Christmas about a possible planned attack on a church in Vienna. The police also increased security measures in Vienna at Christmas. The Austrian Office for the Protection of the Constitution arrested four people on December 23. Two men and one woman were remanded in custody over the Christmas period. They are being investigated for belonging to a terrorist organization in connection with terrorist crimes, it was reported a few days ago.

Source: www.stern.de