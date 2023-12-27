Mülheim/Ruhr - Car as battering ram: Robbers break into jewelry store

Unknown burglars have used a car as a battering ram in Mülheim/Ruhr and looted a jewelry store in a shopping center. On the morning of Christmas Day, they used the stolen car to break through the closed sliding doors at the entrance and then drove several hundred meters through the shopping street, the police in Essen reported on Wednesday. The perpetrators also used the car to break open the roller shutter door of the jewelry store. They stole watches and jewelry. The value of the loot is still being determined, said a police spokesman.

The robbers left the shopping center through a side door, which they broke open again with the car. They parked the vehicle in a parking garage and sprayed the contents of a fire extinguisher in the car. Shortly afterwards, the police received a report of a car speeding along nearby roads with its lights off. It could have been the getaway vehicle. The break-in was reported by visitors to a fitness center near the scene of the crime.

