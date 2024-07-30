- Car and tents on fire at Wacken festival

After a fire incident on the grounds of the Heavy Metal Festival in Wacken (W:O:A), there is suspicion of smoke inhalation in three people. Around 4:00 AM, a merchandise tent caught fire for unknown reasons, as the police reported.

Despite the quick response of the firefighters, the flames spread to two vehicles and three tents. A car with a Bremen license plate burned completely, while a car from the Netherlands suffered significant damage. The fire was completely extinguished by 4:48 AM. The extent of the damage is still unclear, according to police reports.

Knock on the head for mediator

Meanwhile, around a third of the expected 85,000 visitors have already reached the festival grounds, with no significant traffic disruptions on the three routes so far. However, Tuesday is considered the main arrival day.

There were minor police interventions on the grounds. On Monday afternoon, two men got into a fight on a camping site. When a third person tried to intervene, they received a knock on the head. The 31-year-old victim was unharmed, and the search for the suspected perpetrator was unsuccessful.

Shortly after midnight, a civilian patrol discovered a man tampering with a customs banner at a fence. The 29-year-old, who was intoxicated, was allowed to continue on his way after the police measures were completed.

85,000 Metalheads expected

The Wacken Open Air is considered one of the largest Heavy Metal festivals in the world. Starting with 800 visitors in 1990, it now attracts 85,000 fans from around the world each year, turning the town of 2,000 inhabitants into the center of the scene for several days. The Wacken Open Air 2024 begins on Wednesday and ends on August 3rd.

One of the headliners at the 33rd W:O:A is the Scorpions. The German rock band previously played in Wacken in 2012. Other expected acts include Korn, Amon Amarth, In Extremo, Blind Guardian, Gene Simmons, Bülent Ceylan & Band, and Knorkator. Tickets for 2024 sold out within four and a half hours.

The fiery incident damaged not only the merchandise tent but also affected two vehicles and three tents, including a car with a Bremen license plate that was completely burned.

Despite the incident, many festival-goers are making their way to the festival grounds. Around a third of the expected 85,000 visitors have already arrived, with no significant traffic disruptions reported so far.

Read also: