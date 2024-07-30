Car and tents on fire at Wacken festival

A fire broke out on the grounds of the Heavy Metal Festival in Wacken (W:O:A). Around 4 AM, an unknown cause ignited a merchandise tent, as reported by the police. Despite the quick response of the fire department, the flames spread to two vehicles and three tents.

Three people are suspected of smoke inhalation. One vehicle was completely burned out, and the other sustained significant damage. The extent of the damage is still unclear, according to police.

Meanwhile, approximately one-third of the expected 85,000 visitors have reached the festival grounds. So far, there have been no significant traffic disruptions. However, Tuesday is considered the main arrival day.

There were minor police interventions on the grounds. On Monday afternoon, two men got into a fight on a camping site. When a third person tried to intervene, they received a headbutt. The 31-year-old victim was uninjured, and the search for the suspected perpetrator was unsuccessful.

The Wacken Open Air is considered one of the largest Heavy Metal festivals in the world. Here, 85,000 fans from around the world will turn the small town in Schleswig-Holstein with 2,000 inhabitants into the center of the scene for several days. The Wacken Open Air 2024 begins on Wednesday and ends on August 3rd.

