Ortenau district - Car almost lands in the river

A car driver almost ended up in the River Rench in an accident. The man drove his car off the road in Renchen (Ortenau district) on Tuesday, his car probably touched a house wall and then got stuck in the bridge railing by the river, according to a police spokesperson. Without the safety device, he would probably have ended up in the Rench, the spokesman said.

According to the police, the driver suffered minor injuries. When the emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident, the man was no longer there, but was later found. The investigation into the accident and the cause was reportedly still ongoing. The amount of damage was also initially unknown.

Source: www.stern.de