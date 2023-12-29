Traffic accident - Car accident with three seriously injured near Neubrandenburg

Three people have been seriously injured in a car accident on County Road 30 near Ankershagen (Mecklenburg Lake District). The car with three 20-year-old occupants left the road on a straight stretch on Friday for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree, according to the police.

The driver was trapped behind the wheel and had to be freed by the fire department. All three were seriously injured and transported by helicopter to nearby hospitals. The police are investigating the cause of the accident. The road had to be closed for around two hours

PM

Source: www.stern.de