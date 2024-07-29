Garching - Car accident with a police car - four injured

At an accident involving a car and a police vehicle in Garching (Munich district), four people were lightly injured. They were taken to a hospital, as the police reported. A 57-year-old man intended to turn left onto the B471 highway in the early hours of Sunday night. At the same time, a 24-year-old policewoman was driving with two colleagues on the right-of-way street in the opposite direction. Both cars collided. The traffic light at this location was not in operation during the accident. Damage was caused to both vehicles, but the extent was initially unclear. The Traffic Police have taken over the investigation.

The incident occurred in the Munich District, specifically in Garching. The collision involved an automatic police car and a private car. Despite the traffic light being non-operational, traffic regulations were allegedly violated by both drivers. The accident led to minor injuries for four individuals, who were subsequently transported to a local hospital for medical attention, as reported by the Bavarian police.

