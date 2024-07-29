Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsPoliceAutomaticpolice carMunich DistricttrafficAccidentBavariaGarchingAccidents

Car accident with a police car - four injured

A 57-year-old wanted to turn left with his car in the Munchen district and collided with a police car. All four occupants sustained slight injuries.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
A 57-year-old collided with a police car while turning left in Munich. All four occupants were...
A 57-year-old collided with a police car while turning left in Munich. All four occupants were slightly injured.

Garching - Car accident with a police car - four injured

At an accident involving a car and a police vehicle in Garching (Munich district), four people were lightly injured. They were taken to a hospital, as the police reported. A 57-year-old man intended to turn left onto the B471 highway in the early hours of Sunday night. At the same time, a 24-year-old policewoman was driving with two colleagues on the right-of-way street in the opposite direction. Both cars collided. The traffic light at this location was not in operation during the accident. Damage was caused to both vehicles, but the extent was initially unclear. The Traffic Police have taken over the investigation.

The incident occurred in the Munich District, specifically in Garching. The collision involved an automatic police car and a private car. Despite the traffic light being non-operational, traffic regulations were allegedly violated by both drivers. The accident led to minor injuries for four individuals, who were subsequently transported to a local hospital for medical attention, as reported by the Bavarian police.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public