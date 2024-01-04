Mecklenburg Lake District - Car accident: Seven-year-old child seriously injured

Four people have been injured in a car accident on the B197 near the Glienke exit. A 34-year-old woman driver and her seven-year-old child were seriously injured, according to the police. According to the report, the woman stopped at the Glienke exit to turn right. A 20-year-old female driver coming from behind noticed this too late. She swerved into oncoming traffic, where her car first collided head-on with that of a 44-year-old man and then crashed into the 34-year-old woman's car next to her. The woman who caused the accident and the driver in the oncoming traffic sustained minor injuries. All those injured were taken to hospital and the damage to property amounts to around 40,000 euros.

Source: www.stern.de