Emergency - Captain rescued from ship due to medical emergency

The captain of a dredging vessel has been rescued by helicopter and flown to a hospital after falling ill on Christmas night in the Baltic Sea south-east of Rügen. The crew of the ship reported the emergency to the German Maritime Search and Rescue Service (DGzRS) at around 2 a.m. on Monday night. The captain was temporarily unresponsive, according to the DGzRS, which immediately dispatched the rescue cruiser "Berthold Beitz" to the dredger and alerted a rescue helicopter.

At the time, the ship was around 4.5 kilometers southeast of the island of Greifswalder Oie. The sea rescuers had set out within a few minutes in adverse conditions with winds of seven (up to 61 kilometers per hour) and waves of around three meters. Two of them transferred to the dredger at sea, where they began providing first aid to the patient. A few minutes later, the helicopter arrived, which first lowered an emergency doctor by winch and then picked up the sick captain in the same way and flew him to hospital.

