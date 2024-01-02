Captain Parger has sex with Oli Pocher's (movie) wife

Hot kisses, sex on board and Harald Schmidt as a half-naked love bum: on New Year's Day, the Traumschiff set sail for the 100th time. While Captain Parger (Florian Silbereisen) revels in the happiness of love, Oli Pocher of all people plays the cuckolded husband. Everything about the anniversary episode - now on "Ditt & Datt & Dittrich".

On New Year's Day, "Das Traumschiff" set sail for the 100th time. They came up with something very special for the anniversary episode. Max Parger (Florian Silbereisen) falls in love for the first time in his role as captain. He even has sex (also for the first time) with his vacation flirt Veronika. Cupid's arrow has hit Parger right in the heart. Minimal problem: Veronika is married! And to "Christian", who is played by none other than Oliver Pocher.

In this anniversary episode, we not only see Captain Parger half-naked, but also ship director Oscar Schifferle (Harald Schmidt), who turns out to be an escaped panty-dropper and suddenly meets his former love interest on board, who - understandably - is not on his good side.

In the New Year's episode of the ntv podcast "Ditt & Datt & Dittrich", Verena and Ronny devote themselves entirely to the events on the "Traumschiff". How does Amira Pocher do in her guest role as an animator? Why do Oscar Schifferle's sex scenes take up more space than Captain Parger's and how much true tragedy lies in Oli Pocher's role as a cuckolded husband?

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de