Captain Mainka extends his contract with promoted Heidenheim

Bundesliga club 1. FC Heidenheim has extended the expiring contract with captain Patrick Mainka until June 30, 2027. The promoted club made the announcement a few minutes before their last competitive match of the year against SC Freiburg on Wednesday. "Not only did I become a professional in Heidenheim and was later trusted as captain, but I was also able to fulfill my dream of playing in the Bundesliga," said the defender, who moved to the Ostalb from Borussia Dortmund's second team in 2018.

His extension at FCH was "the next logical step", the 29-year-old continued. Mainka is "an absolute top performer on the pitch and, thanks to his reliable personality, also embodies our FCH in an ideal way off it," said Robert Strauß, Heidenheim's Head of Sport.

