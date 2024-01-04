Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbundesligakarlsruhetransfersgermanybaden-württembergkarlsruher sc2. bundesligasoccer

Captain Gondorf considers another season at Karlsruher SC

Captain Jerôme Gondorf is considering extending his contract with second-division soccer club Karlsruher SC, which expires in the summer. "I'm keen to do another year," the defensive midfielder told the Badische Neueste Nachrichten newspaper (Thursday). However, the 35-year-old explained that...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read

Bundesliga 2 - Captain Gondorf considers another season at Karlsruher SC

Captain Jerôme Gondorf is considering extending his contract with second-division soccer club Karlsruher SC, which expires in the summer. "I'm keen to do another year," the defensive midfielder told the Badische Neueste Nachrichten newspaper (Thursday). However, the 35-year-old explained that "you have to weigh up a lot of things and reflect on yourself" when making a decision. "To what extent can I still help? Can I still manage 30, 32 games from the start?"

Born in Karlsruhe, Gondorf returned to his home club Wildpark from SC Freiburg in 2020. So far this season, he has played 15 competitive matches for KSC. However, the veteran may face competition in the second half of the season. According to media reports, Karlsruhe are interested in defensive all-rounder Nicolai Rapp from Bundesliga club Werder Bremen.

Karlsruhe SC squad

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Three women injured in an altercation at the station

Three women have been injured in an altercation at Göttingen railroad station. A 20-year-old man got into an argument with several women on Wednesday evening and insulted them, as the police reported on Thursday. The man then allegedly punched a 44-year-old woman in the head and an 18-year-old...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public
German Federal States

Pedelec rider critically injured in accident

A 77-year-old pedelec rider has suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car in Hanover. According to the police, the accident occurred on Wednesday when the man tried to turn off on his pedelec, as the police reported on Thursday. As a result of the collision, the senior...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest