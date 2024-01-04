Bundesliga 2 - Captain Gondorf considers another season at Karlsruher SC

Captain Jerôme Gondorf is considering extending his contract with second-division soccer club Karlsruher SC, which expires in the summer. "I'm keen to do another year," the defensive midfielder told the Badische Neueste Nachrichten newspaper (Thursday). However, the 35-year-old explained that "you have to weigh up a lot of things and reflect on yourself" when making a decision. "To what extent can I still help? Can I still manage 30, 32 games from the start?"

Born in Karlsruhe, Gondorf returned to his home club Wildpark from SC Freiburg in 2020. So far this season, he has played 15 competitive matches for KSC. However, the veteran may face competition in the second half of the season. According to media reports, Karlsruhe are interested in defensive all-rounder Nicolai Rapp from Bundesliga club Werder Bremen.

Karlsruhe SC squad

Source: www.stern.de