- Capri-Sun initiates an online petition advocating for the use of alternative straws.

Capri-Sun Pushes for Plastic Straw Return in EU through Online Petition

Capri-Sun, known for its drink pouches, has launched an online petition on change.org, aiming to collect a million signatures in support of the return of plastic straws. Upon gathering these signatures, Capri-Sun plans to present them to the EU Commission. In a Swiss newspaper interview two weeks ago, CEO Roland Weining expressed his desire to work towards an exemption from the EU's ban on single-use plastic straws.

However, Adriana Neligan, a circular economy expert based out of the Institute of the German Economy in Cologne, questions the possibility of an exemption. Andreas Hermann, an expert from Oeko-Institut in Darmstadt, echoes this sentiment, stating that the EU directive focuses on environmental protection and that there are no exceptions mentioned in it regarding plastic straws.

Capri-Sun has been using paper straws since 2021 but has announced its intent to switch back to plastic straws in Switzerland and neighboring countries. The company is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, which is exempted from the EU ban.

Expert Skeptical About EU Ban Reversal

Expert Neligan also assumes that the EU ban on single-use plastic items from 2021 will not be reversed. Nevertheless, Neligan pointed out potential flaws in paper straws, stating that many do not even last through a single use. "The issue is: How long can a product be used? And the answer, of course, improves the environmental balance." For instance, recycled plastic bags have better environmental balance than paper bags.

Currently, Capri-Sun's spokesperson highlighted that the company is evaluating the possibility of allowing consumers to dispose of both drink pouches and straws, both made of polypropylene, together in recyclable plastic waste. Polypropylene is a plastic material. Currently, the classic 200-milliliter drink pouch still contains aluminum. In the future, the drink pouch is intended to be made entirely of polypropylene.

Despite Capri-Sun's online petition aiming to bring back plastic straws with over a million signatures, expert Adriana Neligan doubts the EU ban on single-use plastic items will be reversed. Additionally, the EU directive, focused on environmental protection, does not include any exceptions for plastic straws.

Read also: