First success at the Olympics - Canter victory: Handball players approach quarterfinals

Germany's handballers make a convincing comeback at the Olympics, securing their first win and significantly increasing their chances of reaching the quarter-finals. Thanks to a strong defensive performance, the team coached by Markus Gaugisch defeated Slovenia, led by star player Ana Gros, 41:22 (16:9) and overtook their rivals in the standings.

The German women were overjoyed after the final whistle, celebrating with an exuberant dance on the court in front of around 5,700 spectators in Paris. Annika Lott and Xenia Smits, both wing players, were the top scorers with seven goals each. Antje Döll and Julia Maidhof each scored six times.

With this unexpected clear victory after two previous defeats, the German team's prospects of finishing the group stage as the top four and advancing to the knockout phase have greatly improved. Only the top four teams from the two groups of six will qualify for the quarter-finals. In their final group stage matches against Denmark, the World Championship bronze medalists, and Norway, the European champions, the German handballers will be clear underdogs.

Gaugisch demands aggression, Maidhof delivers

Gaugisch had called for an aggressive defensive approach, and his players delivered. The intensity of the game was extremely high. The German team showed some weaknesses in attack, particularly co-captain Emily Bölk, who shot too inaccurately. Julia Maidhof, on the other hand, was almost flawless in the early stages, scoring nearly every second German goal.

Slovenia played poorly and made countless technical errors. Germany took advantage of these mistakes midway through the first half and pulled ahead to an eight-goal lead (16:8). In addition to the strong defense, goalkeeper Katharina Filter also played a crucial role in the comfortable lead, delivering her best performance of the tournament in the first half. "Keep going, keep going," Gaugisch shouted from the sidelines, as German fans behind him started a Mexican wave.

Wide awake at breakfast time

Despite their early morning wake-up call at 4:30 AM, Germany's handballers were wide awake. They played efficiently in front of the opponent's goal and, thanks to impressive goals from Antje Döll and Annika Lott, took their first double-digit lead in the 34th minute (19:9).

The team's opening loss to South Korea now seemed unimaginable. After this performance, the German team can approach their match against Denmark on Thursday with confidence.

