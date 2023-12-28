Recklessness - Canoeists on the Lippe cause a major incident

Reckless canoeists on the flooded Lippe triggered a major operation in Hünxe on Thursday involving a total of 70 emergency services and three rescue helicopters.

According to the Hünxe fire department, it initially involved two canoeists who had capsized and were floating in the water. The fire department rescued them with a boat before they were taken to hospital. A rescue helicopter from Duisburg was deployed to search for any other missing persons. A second rescue helicopter requested from Cologne was able to abort the approach.

During this operation, the control center reported another canoeist who had capsized. He was able to make it to the shore under his own power. He was also taken to hospital. Two other canoeists were spotted floating on the Lippe by the rescue helicopter from Duisburg, which was alerted again, and a SAR helicopter of the German Armed Forces from Nörvenich.

DLRG river rescuers went out in two boats to escort the canoeists to safety. The canoeists did not comply with the request to leave the high water area. Then one of them capsized. He was also rescued and taken to hospital. The last canoeist was able to leave the Lippe in the Wesel area under his own steam. He was picked up by the police there.

According to the information provided, a total of around 50 firefighters, 20 DLRG emergency services, several ambulances and emergency doctors, police and three rescue helicopters were deployed. "Such a large-scale operation by the aid organizations could have been avoided", the statement continued.

