Cannabis-laced pizzas are causing illnesses in a particular American metropolis.

In a Wisconsin restaurant, pizza turns into an unexpected high. The chef mistakenly uses THC-infused oil, leading to a marijuana-laced feast. The blunder goes unnoticed for four days, leaving several patrons feeling unwell.

A pizzeria in Stoughton, Wisconsin, unwittingly served THC-laced pizzas to its customers for four consecutive days. Famous Yeti's Pizza was the unknowing culprit, using marijuana-infused oil in their pizzas between Monday and Thursday. Tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive compound in cannabis, was the unwanted guest in these pizzas. Five individuals required medical attention after consuming the pot-laced pies, while dozens more reported experiencing symptoms, though the exact number remains undisclosed.

Cale Ryan, one of the co-owners of the pizzeria, confessed to the Wisconsin State Journal that the chef had accidentally used THC-laced oil instead of their regular oil. An entire batch of dough, enough to make approximately 60 pizzas, was contaminated. Ryan expressed his empathy, imagining the discomfort of feeling intoxicated without knowing the cause.

"It's not the norm, but it's like borrowing a cup of sugar from a neighbor," Ryan told the Wisconsin State Journal. "We went over to borrow oil and took the wrong one."

While marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, products containing THC derived from hemp are legally permitted. Health officials confirmed that the oil in question could be utilized for baking or seasoning purposes. The symptoms associated with THC can include dizziness, elevated blood pressure, vomiting, feelings of anxiety, or even hallucinations.

The incident at Famous Yeti's Pizza in Wisconsin gained national attention, with news outlets across the United States of America reporting on the marijuana-laced pizzas. Despite marijuana being illegal in Wisconsin, the chef's mistake was made with THC-infused oil derived from hemp, which is legally permitted for baking or seasoning purposes.

Read also: