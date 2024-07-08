Drugs - Cannabis cultivation: five associations submit applications

After the legalization of Cannabis cultivation for personal use, five associations in Hamburg have filed applications for permits. A permit has not been issued yet, the responsible Bezirksamt Altona announced. Strict regulations apply to the associations or cooperatives under the new Cannabis Law. Only adults who have lived in Germany for at least six months can be members. The associations cannot make a profit and can only cultivate Cannabis for the needs of their members. This regulation came into effect on July 1st.

Seeds and cuttings for non-members

Since April 1st, adults in Germany are allowed to carry 25 grams of Hashish or Marijuana on them. At home, possession of 50 grams is permitted. Three plants per adult can also be grown. Cultivation associations can give up to seven Cannabis seeds and five cuttings to non-members per month at cost price.

Cannabis Club Founder Criticizes Restrictions

At an expert conference at the University of Hamburg at the end of May, the founder of the Hamburg Cannabis Social Club, Andreas Gerhold, criticized the strict limits of the law for self-sufficient and occasional consumers. Cultivation associations must finance themselves exclusively through membership fees and cannot have employees, neither an administrative staff nor a cleaning staff or a gardener. All work should be done voluntarily. Old people, the disabled, and also employed people therefore hardly had a chance to participate. "Occasional consumers are practically excluded," Gerhold concluded. He also criticized that foreigners could only become members of a cultivation association after six months of residence and with regulated residence status.

Questions and Answers of the Federal Health Ministry

