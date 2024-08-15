- Cannabis cultivation: Arrest warrant for 28-year-old

Arrest Warrant Issued After Large Cannabis Grow Operation Discovered in Sondershausen

Following the exposure of a large-scale cannabis cultivation operation in Sondershausen, the first arrest warrant has been issued. After raids on multiple locations in Berlin and one in Saxony-Anhalt, a 28-year-old man was arrested and brought before a judge, the police in Nordhausen announced. Extensive evidence was secured. A second suspect, a 58-year-old, was released after the police action.

The case involves a professional cannabis grow operation discovered in Sondershausen in February 2022. More than 1,000 cannabis plants were found in an apparently disused cellar. A large contingent of police forces seized the plants and equipment.

Search Warrant at Dealer's Premises

There was also a search this week at the residence of a 47-year-old suspected drug dealer from the Nordhausen district. Crystal and ecstasy, as well as marijuana and hashish, were seized.

The man is suspected of dealing in illegal substances for several years and is also alleged to have supplied drugs to minors. The 47-year-old resisted arrest. A judge issued an arrest warrant for the man, who was taken into custody.

In the context of the ongoing investigation, another arrest warrant was requested for a potential accomplice linked to the large-scale cannabis operation in Sondershausen.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the 28-year-old man, who was arrested, had been supplying other illegal substances to a network of clients, including some minors.

Read also: