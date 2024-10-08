Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe Commission

Canine tax filings reach unprecedented heights again

Commemoration Day, October 10th

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read

Canine tax filings reach unprecedented heights again

Earnings from canine tax hit an all-time high of approximately 421 million Euros last year, seeing a 1.6% boost over the previous year as reported by the Federal Statistical Office. This marks the second consecutive year of record-breaking figures. The announcement coincides with World Dog Day, celebrated on October 10th.

Over a decade, there's been a 41% surge in canine tax earnings, with 2013's total sitting at 299 million Euros.

Although increased revenues may suggest an upsurge in canines, it's essential to note that the tax amount and structure are dictated by each municipality, as clarified by the Federal Office. Factors such as the dog count in a household or its breed can influence tax amounts.

As per a survey conducted by the Central Association of Zoological Businesses (ZZF) and the Industry Association for Pet Supplies (IVH), around 10.5 million dogs found a home in German households last year.

Though dogs serve as sources of immense happiness, they're also associated with additional expenditures. These expenses have seen a notable hike lately: Average prices for dog and cat food jumped by over 16% in 2023, according to the Federal Office. This was during a period when the overall inflation rate stood at 5.9%.**

The Federal Office also mentioned that the regulations for canine tax are determined by each municipality, which is overseen by The Commission.

With the rise in dog ownership, The Commission has seen an increased demand for pet-related services and products.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest