- Canine meets its demise following law enforcement's intervention in local confrontation.

Law enforcement officers engaged a canine in a deadly encounter during a deployment prompted by a rowdy neighborhood squabble in the Allgäu area. The officers initiated fire against the animal due to its aggressive behavior towards them, as stated in their report. With its critical injuries, they had to administer a lethal shot for humane reasons, as a police representative confirmed.

The 63-year-old resident had been blasting music in his apartment located in Oberstdorf (part of Oberallgäu) on a Thursday night, which led his neighbor to make a complaint. Sources claim the elderly man was carrying a replica firearm and his dog, exhibiting hostile behavior. According to available reports, a physical altercation unfolded, with the dog owner forcefully breaking his 45-year-old neighbor's door. Both individuals sustained minor wounds.

Upon their arrival, the authorities discovered the armed, agitated 63-year-old accompanied by his Rhodesian Ridgeback hunting dog, who attacked one of the officers. The officers responded by firing at the dog.

An alcohol screening conducted on the 63-year-old revealed a blood alcohol content significantly higher than the legal limit. The distressed elderly man was subsequently transported to a specialized care facility. The police are currently probing charges such as threats, aggravated bodily harm, and mutual bodily harm.

