Canine found perched atop historical pyramid in Egypt's archaeological site.

While soaring over Egypt's legendary Great Pyramids during sunrise earlier this week, American paraglider Marshall Mosher and his paragliding companions stumbled upon an unanticipated scene: a lone canine scoping out the summit of one of the ancient marvels.

"We spotted something darting around on the pyramid's peak," Mosher told CNN Travel. "One person guessed it was a mountain lion."

The thrill-seekers swiftly whipped out their phones and zoomed in on Khafre, the second-tallest pyramid – an area humans aren't normally permitted – only to discover a dog seemingly playing chase with some avian friends at the pyramid's apex, towering at a remarkable 448 feet (136 meters).

Mosher admits to feeling a twinge of worry. "Maybe he was trapped up there," he mused. But his apprehension promptly dissipated.

"If he managed to climb up, he should be able to come back down – unless he stumbled upon some secret passage that whisked him to the pyramid's pinnacle," he joked.

The following day, eager to uncover if the dog was still there, they returned, yet without spotting it. However, another adventurer captured footage of what appeared to be the same dog safely descending the pyramid.

Taking the internet by storm

Whether it was the same dog remains uncertain, as countless stray dogs inhabit the pyramid complex, some even loitering near its base, Mosher shared. The paraglider is actively seeking animal shelters in Cairo to provide these strays with safer, less adventurous dwellings.

The dog's escapades swiftly captivated the digital world, with Mosher's first post amassing millions of views on Instagram overnight.

Despite having produced content for some years, the paraglider was startled by the exploding interest in the canine's escapade. "I figured flying over the pyramids was an appealing tale, yet who'd be interested in that?" he questioned.

Some online critics drew a parallel between the dog and Anubis, the ancient Egyptian deity of the deceased, frequently depicted as a man featuring a jackal head.

Mosher regularly paraglides above the Great Pyramids of Giza as part of an annual flying event arranged by SkyOne Egypt, which presents a distinctive perspective on exploring the renowned landmark.

"I guess the dog had a good reason for wanting to go up there. It presents the most breathtaking panorama for a street dog, as far as I can think of," he concluded.

"We decided to share our unexpected encounter with the world, posting about the dog on social media," Mosher mentioned.

"The viral video of the adventurous canine has inspired many, with some comparing its pyramid climb to tales of Anubis in ancient Egyptian mythology," a fellow paraglider commented during the annual SkyOne Egypt event.

Read also: