Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgermanycolognechild murdererisraelconflictspolicepalestinian territoriescounter-democonflictnorth rhine-westphaliagazademonstrations

Candle march for Gaza in Cologne: Small counter demonstration

During a candle march in memory of the victims in Gaza with several hundred participants, there were isolated insults in Cologne this evening. According to a spokesperson, the police filed criminal charges because the state of Israel was called a child murderer during shouts from the...

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read

Middle East conflict - Candle march for Gaza in Cologne: Small counter demonstration

During a candle march in memory of the victims in Gaza with several hundred participants, there were isolated insults in Cologne this evening. According to a spokesperson, the police filed criminal charges because the state of Israel was called a child murderer during shouts from the pro-Palestinian group.

The "Palestinian Community Germany - Cologne" and the "Palestinian Alliance in NRW" had called for the march to Breslauer Platz. The initiative "Klare Kante gegen die Dämonisierung Israels" ("A Clear Edge Against the Demonization of Israel") had registered a counter-protest with ten participants.

On October 7, Islamists from Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, and other terrorists carried out a massacre of civilians in Israel. Since then, Israel's army has been attacking targets in the sealed-off coastal area with air strikes and ground troops.

KSTA

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rescue workers find lifeless person after fire

Following the fire in a house in Wilkau-Haßlau (Zwickau district), rescue workers found a dead person on Saturday morning. According to the Zwickau police department, the identity of the person has not yet been determined. However, it is assumed that it is the 90-year-old occupant of the house....

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest