Storm - Cancellation of waste collection due to flooding in the Oldenburg district

Due to the flooding, waste collection services are currently unable to reach all households in the district of Oldenburg. If individual roads or sections are closed, the waste collection service will try to find alternative dates, as the district announced on Friday. Otherwise, employees will also take waste next to the garbage can when it is next emptied. Residual waste can then be put out in sturdy bags, light packaging in transparent bags and paper in bundles or cardboard boxes.

Source: www.stern.de