Rail traffic - Cancellation of trains on the RE1 line due to construction work

Due to construction work by DB Netz AG, there will be no trains between Fürstenwalde or Jacobsdorf and Frankfurt (Oder) on the much-used RE1 line from Friday evening until Monday morning. From January 5, 10 p.m. to January 8, 4 a.m., all trains on the line between these stations will be canceled, according to Ostdeutsche Eisenbahn (Odeg).

Buses will run as a replacement on two routes. Between Fürstenwalde (Spree) and Frankfurt (Oder) there are express buses without intermediate stops, according to Odeg. Four express trips are planned between Jacobsdorf (Mark) and Frankfurt (Oder), as well as intercity buses with all intermediate stops.

If you are coming from Berlin and want to get off in Pillgram, Odeg recommends that you leave the train in Jacobsdorf and take the replacement bus from there. The reason: the stop of the replacement bus in Pillgram is far away from the station. The company points out that wheelchairs, baby carriages and bicycles can only be transported on the buses to a limited extent.

