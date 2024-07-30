- Cancellation of the Oscar presentation 2025

Jimmy Kimmel (56) is unlikely to return as Oscar host in 2025. Comedian John Mulaney (41) has also reportedly declined the opportunity to appear at the prestigious film awards ceremony. Several U.S. media outlets, including the industry publication "Variety," have reported this in agreement.

Who will host the Oscars next year?

Kimmel has hosted the Oscar ceremony four times before, most recently this year. It was reported in early summer that the host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" had decided not to take on the hosting duties again. Mulaney, who hosted the 14th Governors Awards in January, was reportedly approached as a replacement but also declined, citing a busy schedule.

As a result, it is still unclear who will lead the 97th Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Kimmel hosted the event in 2017 and 2018, after which it was held without a host from 2019 to 2021. In 2022, Regina Hall (53), Wanda Sykes (60), and Amy Schumer (43) co-hosted the ceremony. Kimmel returned in 2023. His 2024 appearance achieved the highest viewership of the show in four years, with 19.5 million viewers, according to "People."

Last year, Kimmel told the magazine about preparing for the ceremony: "The big challenge is always keeping the show moving. It's about choosing your spots and being there when you're needed, and getting out of the way when you're not."

Despite Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney turning down the opportunity, the identity of the 2025 Oscar host remains undetermined. Despite his successful hosting streak and high viewership in 2024, it seems Kimmel won't return for another round.

