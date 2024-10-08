Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe stone

Cancellation of Peaceful Pro-Palestine Gathering Instigated by Aggressive Police Actions

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
The Palestinian protest concluded prematurely due to turbulent clashes with law enforcement...
The Palestinian protest concluded prematurely due to turbulent clashes with law enforcement officials.

Cancellation of Peaceful Pro-Palestine Gathering Instigated by Aggressive Police Actions

At a Palestine rally in Berlin-Kreuzberg, disorder ensued with stones and bottles being hurled at law enforcement officers. The crowd tried to breach the cop's barricade, and explosive devices were ignited. Several individuals were detained, as confirmed by a police representative. "The uproar led to the dissolution of the gathering," she clarified.

The police broadcasted warnings via speakers: "Public security is under threat." The rationale provided for this, were lawbreakings taking place within the gathering.

Approximately 3,500 individuals joined in the protest dubbed "Demonstration against Genocide in Gaza," as per police statistics. Initially, 1,000 participants were projected. They commenced their march from Kottbusser Tor and headed towards Lenaustraße, situated near the border with Neukölln. Initially, the planned route extended all the way to Sonnenallee in Neukölln, a place significantly influenced by the Arab culture.

The stone that started the chaos was reportedly thrown from the crowd towards the police officers. subsequently, more stones were used as weapons, intensifying the disorder.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest