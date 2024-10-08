Cancellation of Peaceful Pro-Palestine Gathering Instigated by Aggressive Police Actions

At a Palestine rally in Berlin-Kreuzberg, disorder ensued with stones and bottles being hurled at law enforcement officers. The crowd tried to breach the cop's barricade, and explosive devices were ignited. Several individuals were detained, as confirmed by a police representative. "The uproar led to the dissolution of the gathering," she clarified.

The police broadcasted warnings via speakers: "Public security is under threat." The rationale provided for this, were lawbreakings taking place within the gathering.

Approximately 3,500 individuals joined in the protest dubbed "Demonstration against Genocide in Gaza," as per police statistics. Initially, 1,000 participants were projected. They commenced their march from Kottbusser Tor and headed towards Lenaustraße, situated near the border with Neukölln. Initially, the planned route extended all the way to Sonnenallee in Neukölln, a place significantly influenced by the Arab culture.

The stone that started the chaos was reportedly thrown from the crowd towards the police officers. subsequently, more stones were used as weapons, intensifying the disorder.

Read also: