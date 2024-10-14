Canada dismisses Indian diplomats over their alleged involvement in significant criminal misconduct.

"Canada's Global Affairs department declared yesterday that six of their Indian diplomats and consular representatives have been served with expulsion notices, following allegations of a focused harassment campaign against Canadian citizens, allegedly orchestrated by agents associated with India's government," as stated in a communique issued by the department, overseen by Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister, Melanie Joly.

This move has significantly escalated diplomatic frictions between the two nations, with India promptly returning the favor by expelling six Canadian diplomats, including the acting High Commissioner, Stewart Ross Wheeler, as announced by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

India has dismissed the accusations as "absurd" and declared that it will be recalling the "designated" officials named by Canada. The statement further stated that there exists a "calculated approach" of discrediting India for political advantage. The allegations leveled against their High Commissioner, Sanjay Kumar Verma, were described as "asinine" and deserving of disdain.

Earlier in the day, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) unprecedentedly disclosed the details of several ongoing investigations into the supposed participation of Indian government agents in "severe criminal activity" within Canada.

The RCMP's decision to expose the investigations was taken "due to the severe threat to community safety" and after concerted efforts to collaborate with the Indian government failed to deliver a satisfactory resolution, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme explained to press.

Duheme revealed that since September last year, there have been "well over a dozen credible and imminent threats" to the safety of members of the South Asian community, and specifically the "pro-Khalistan movement."

"Regardless of law enforcement measures, the harm has persisted, constituting a severe threat to our community safety," Duheme stated.

He went on to explain that the RCMP had uncovered traces of violent extremism affecting both Canada and India; links between Indian government agents and murders and "violent incidents" in Canada; organized crime targeting Canada's South Asian community; and meddling in democratic processes.

"Investigations have exposed that Indian diplomats and consular representatives stationed in Canada misused their positions to participate in covert operations, such as gathering information for the Indian government, either directly or through their intermediaries; and other individuals who willingly participated or were coerced into cooperating," Duheme detailed.

"The information amassed for the Indian government is subsequently utilized to target members of the South Asian community," Duheme further explained.

— This story is still in progress and will be updated.

This escalation in diplomatic tensions between Canada and India has sparked concerns across the Americas and the world, with various international bodies expressing their concerns over the escalating situation. Furthermore, several Canadian allies have urged both nations to resolved their differences diplomatically, recognizing the importance of maintaining strong bilateral relations for global stability.

Read also: