Dalai Lama

Review of the year - "Can you suck my tongue?": Phrases for eternity from the year 2023

"Can you suck my tongue?"(The Dalai Lama to a young boy at an event in the northern Indian city of Dharamsala)

Rudi Völler

"Nobody should tell me that the Argentinians are better than us."(There is only one Rudi Völler)

Markus Söder

"Oh, it's typical Berlin again." (Markus Söder, capital city connoisseur, on the firecracker chaos at the turn of the year)

Jacinda Ardern

"I don't have enough left in the tank."(New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on her resignation)

Fredi Bobic

"If you ask again, you'll get a smack." (Fredi Bobic defends freedom of speech as Hertha manager)

Boris Palmer

"It's nothing more than the Jewish star (...) If you say the wrong word, you're a Nazi for you."(Boris Palmer, ex-Green Party member)

Olaf Scholz

"I think it's completely crazy to somehow stick yourself to a picture or on the street."(Olaf Scholz on climate demonstrators of the "Last Generation")

ARD

"The following program is shown in its original form as part of television history. It contains passages that are considered discriminatory today."(ARD warning about old episodes of "Die Otto-Show", "Schmidteinander" and "Familie Heinz Becker")

Franca Lehfeldt

"78 years ago today, the Red Army Faction liberated the survivors of the German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz."(Presenter Franca Lehfeldt gets things a bit mixed up on TV channel "Welt" on Holocaust Memorial Day)

Friedrich Merz

"They sit at the doctor's and have their teeth redone, and the German citizens next door don't get any appointments."(Friedrich Merz, AfD, er, CDU chairman, on asylum seekers)

Jennifer Hermoso

"I didn't like it." (Spanish soccer world champion Jennifer Hermoso about the kiss on the mouth of association boss Luis Rubiales)

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

"I don't think you should exaggerate. When you become world champion, you're emotional. And what he did there is - sorry, with respect - absolutely okay." (Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, feminist, about Rubiales' kiss)

Micheal O ́Leary

"The cream tastes better here in Ireland." (Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary reacts casually to the cake attack by a climate activist at a press conference in Brussels)

Susanne Daubner

"Hihi ... oh, man ... So, but now."(Susanne Daubner gets a flash of laughter during the "Tagesschau" in the "Morgenmagazin")

