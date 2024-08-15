Can vinegar help with depression?

The saying "sour makes merry" is well-known. A research team is investigating whether the daily consumption of common vinegar can alleviate symptoms in depressive disorders. The team comes to a clear conclusion.

Daily consumption of vinegar can alleviate depressive symptoms. This was found by a research team from Arizona State University. Moreover, daily consumption of vinegar promotes metabolic activity, the team led by nutritionist Haley Barrong reports in the journal "Nutrients".

For the study, the team recruited 28 overweight but otherwise healthy individuals. They were divided into two groups. One group consumed two tablespoons of common red wine vinegar daily for four weeks, corresponding to about three grams of acetic acid. They were instructed to dilute the vinegar in a cup of water and drink it with the first bites of a meal. The second group took a tablet containing 0.025 grams of acetic acid daily for four weeks. The tablet should be taken at breakfast.

Psyche and Metabolism

All study participants had to answer questionnaires on mental health during the investigation. These included questions about significant life events, conflicts with peers, and sleep quality.

In addition, blood samples were taken from the participants to determine some metabolic values. In the evaluation of the data, it was shown that those who consumed liquid vinegar daily experienced an average decrease in depressive symptoms of 42 percent. In the control group with daily intake of the vinegar pill, this value was 18 percent. Furthermore, the researchers found that the level of nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3, increased by 86 percent in the vinegar group. Nicotinamide is said to have anti-inflammatory effects.

The researchers suspect that the metabolic changes are responsible for the improvement in depressive symptoms. "These data provide additional evidence that daily consumption of vinegar over a period of four weeks can improve self-reported depressive symptoms in generally healthy adults and that changes in metabolism may contribute to this improvement," the research team concludes.

Replacement for antidepressants?

Although the number of participants was small and the symptom relief was based on the participants' reports, the results are enough for the research team to continue investigating the effect of vinegar on the psyche. Especially because depressive disorders are among the most common mental illnesses worldwide and antidepressants have serious side effects and their effect varies greatly.

Vinegar could potentially supplement the treatment of people with depressive disorders in the future as a cheap and readily available food. The acid produced by fermentation is already associated with beneficial effects on blood sugar levels, the risk of heart disease, and the reduction of obesity. Moreover, there are indications that the psyche also benefits.

