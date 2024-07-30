Can Rico Warrior hope for a pardon?

In the case of German national Rico Krieger, who has been sentenced to death in Belarus, there is a new development. President Lukashenko is considering reviewing the death sentence against the 30-year-old. "A decision must be made," he is quoted as saying.

German national Rico Krieger, who has been sentenced to death in Belarus, can hope that the sentence will not be carried out. State President Alexander Lukashenko is considering a pardon, the state news agency Belta reported. "We hope for an act of humanity from the head of state," Belta quoted Vladimir Gorbach, the lawyer for the convicted man.

The authorities accuse the 30-year-old German of terrorism, among other things. The news agency also published a photo of Lukashenko sitting at a table with five people, including lawyer Gorbach and a prosecutor. "The hardest part of a president's fate are cases like this, involving extraordinary punishments," Belta quoted Lukashenko. "But a decision must be made."

According to Belarusian media reports, Krieger has admitted to photographing military facilities on behalf of the Ukrainian security service SBU. He also received a backpack, which he placed on the tracks at a railway station south of Minsk. The backpack exploded before the arrival of a train, injuring no one.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described Belarus' handling of the prisoner as "unbearable." The German government will do everything to support the German national in the best possible way. According to Belarusian media reports, negotiations are taking place behind the scenes regarding the fate of Rico Krieger.

An exchange is possible, as Belarus' close ally Russia is also negotiating such measures with the West. For example, the US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who is being held in Russia on espionage charges, is reportedly to be exchanged for the "Tiergarten murderer" Vadim Krasikov, who is serving time in Germany.

