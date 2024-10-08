Can Bayern Munich's remarkable Kompany performance be outshone by you?

Bayern Munich's Mood is Ambiguous. Contradictory, Yet Possible. The atmosphere at the title-winning giants from Munich is a paradoxical mix in this initial Bundesliga campaign. So, dear readers, let's delve into the lessons we can glean after the first six matchdays.

Bayern Munich is enjoying itself - despite the 'performance crisis': Dietmar Hamann stirred up controversy last week with his revival of the Harry Kane debate. This week, Bayern finds itself in another debate: Can coach Vincent Kompany's daring strategy achieve the major goals? The catalyst: Bayern has only earned two points from the three most challenging matches of the season so far. They drew with underperforming champs Bayer Leverkusen (1:1), lost to Aston Villa in the Champions League (0:1), and also drew with Eintracht Frankfurt (3:3), this time in the Bundesliga.

The person tackling these Munich debates is none other than Max Eberl. He's the heir apparent to the more reserved voice from Tegernsee, Uli Hoeneß. Hamann, he countered, was like an endless earworm, and to the quiet doubts about Kompany's (overly) daring strategy, he delivered a seven-minute speech. He couldn't stop praising his new coach, commending the "exceptional" playing style and "remarkable" dominance. Yet, after the late draw against Eintracht Frankfurt, he admitted he felt "unwell" because the result wasn't what he expected. But doubts, or concerns, he didn't want to see arise, not at all.

Just like Thomas Müller; the club's radio station broadcast the following message: "This is an excellent playing style when you dominate such a strong opponent away from home like this. It was a pleasure to see how we smothered the opponent. We haven't won three times, but I'm overjoyed in this crisis."

For now, it might still be the best 'crisis' in a long time, but the Munich players might be at risk of being blinded by themselves. Stunning football is thrilling and enjoyable, but it's the results that bring home the trophies. And after a season without titles, they'd like to win plenty of those again.

Bayer Leverkusen has banished the madness: The champions' warning bells are already ringing early. It's time for fiery speeches. First from Granit Xhaka, then from the angry keeper Lukas Hradecky. What's happening under the Bayer cross? Well, the madness is gone. Sure, Bayer can still score late goals, but that's not what this is about. "We were champions because we approached every game like madmen. Today, I didn't see that relentless hunger and will to end the game," Hradecky raged after the embarrassment against promoted Holstein Kiel (2:2). Despite leading 2:0 after eight minutes, the game wasn't over yet. The early Bundesliga loss against RB Leipzig after a season without any losses could still be digested (2:3), but the wild 4:3 against VfL Wolfsburg drove Xhaka to despair, and now it's bubbling in Hradecky and then erupting.

Defensively, the team is surprisingly vulnerable. A solution is urgently needed. But there might already be an explanation for the "madness" that has vanished from the team. Last season, the team chased after the perfect season, constantly delivering outstanding performances, often rescuing themselves in dramatic stoppage time. Physically and mentally, it was at its limit or beyond.

Time for recharging batteries is scarce. Stars Jonathan Tah, Robert Andrich, and Florian Wirtz experienced a tough and draining time at the home Euros, Xhaka shone with Switzerland at the same tournament. The key players of Xabi Alonso's team kept running, and running. And now, there's no break in sight. Most of the Leverkusen players are on international duty, balancing things out is impossible. Then comes Eintracht Frankfurt. "We have to learn, yes, but: We don't have much time," Alonso admitted. "But we must keep learning." Ideally, quickly.

The old demons are haunting Dortmund again: The good news for all Dortmund fans: The top of the table is still within reach. It's four points to the FC Bayern. That's an unshakable fact. Emotionally, the situation looks very different. The team as a title contender? Rather, FC Schalke 04 will be promoted. No, no need to worry, the situation is not that bad yet.

But the team of coach Nuri Şahin is giving fans new puzzles to solve, making it hard for them to stay patient. The new coach had sparked excitement, and the big transfers of Serhou Guirassy, Waldemar Anton, Pascal Groß, Maxi Beier, and Yan Couto served as a season preview boost. But latest after this sixth matchday, the mood has sunk to rock bottom. There was a 1:2 defeat against Union Berlin and a first half that alarmed everyone in the club. "It can't continue like this," sports director Sebastian Kehl scolded.

And so, the M-word is once again circulating in Dortmund. Against VfL Bochum, they had still found plenty of reasons to believe in a robust mentality and turning a disastrous first half into a good ending. Against Celtic Glasgow in the following Champions League game, the artists in the black and yellow jerseys put on a surreal spectacle (7:1), only to suffer a heavy blow again.

VfB Stuttgart missed out on becoming the talking point of German football last season due to Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run. The club suffered a setback in the summer as three key players, Anton, Guirassy, and Ito, departed. Despite keeping Chris Führich and Deniz Undav, the team has felt the impact of these departures, coupled with defensive injury issues. With Champions League and DFB-Pokal commitments, the situation is manageable but challenging. Stuttgart, with six players in the German national team, is a testament to their great work but also a challenge to maintain their level.

SC Freiburg, on the other hand, has been flying under the radar. The club's phenomenal performance this season has been largely unnoticed outside the region. Christian Streich's departure was a significant challenge, but Julian Schuster has steered the ship impressively. Freiburg is currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga, behind Bayern, Leipzig, and Frankfurt. Schuster's energy and approach have been inspiring, and his interaction with the team is more collaborative than ever.

VfL Bochum is in crisis. The team has only managed one point, leading to speculation about a coaching change. Peter Zeidler will lead the team through a daunting schedule of matches against Bayern, Leverkusen, and Stuttgart. After the international break, Bochum faces Hoffenheim, where coach Pellegrino Matarazzo is trying to stabilize his position after initially being under pressure. A defeat against Bochum could potentially jeopardize Matarazzo's position, or even lead to his dismissal. Similar pressure is on Gerardo Seoane at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Despite signing top players in the summer, Seoane's team is still struggling to perform at its best.

