Campsite in Lingen evacuated due to flooding

A campsite in Lingen an der Ems has been evacuated due to flooding. Entry is not permitted, the town announced on Thursday. Around 60 campers were affected. The water level of the river continues to rise.

The situation is also tense in other places in Lingen, with the threat of flooding. In various districts of Lingen, some areas are no longer accessible and have been cordoned off as a precaution. According to the information provided, affected residents will be informed personally. They are advised to stay with friends or relatives. Anyone who has no alternative accommodation can contact the city via a hotline.

