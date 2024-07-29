health - Campaign with a fictional healer brings new doctor to the community

After years of efforts, the Upper Bavarian community of Hohenkammer is finally getting a new general practitioner for medical care in the area. The community of around 2.700 residents in the Freising district launched an individual PR campaign named "Doctor Caius" with marketing agency Kasper Communications, which led to success after half a year.

The community had been without reliable medical care for over 15 years, reported Marco Unruh, the community's business manager. To finally have a medical practice in the village again, the community took action: "The community spent quite a bit of money on this."

The physician shortage in rural areas affects many communities. According to a study by the Robert Bosch Foundation from 2021, around 11,000 general practitioner positions in Germany will be vacant by 2035. Almost 40% of the districts would be underserved or at risk of being underserved, according to the study cited by the agency.

Fictional Healer in the Campaign

The campaign focused on a fictional character named "Doctor Caius," a historical healer from the noble family that once built Schloss Hohenkammer. According to legend, the healer had healed the people in the village many hundreds of years ago and was known for his empathetic nature. In the end, the community sought a similarly engaged successor or successor.

Two to three further interviews were conducted due to the widespread campaign in social media, and there were positive reactions from the northern part of Germany, reported Unruh.

Homig, who completed her medical studies at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Munich in 2010, became aware of the request via social media. She is currently working as a doctor in a neighboring community, lives in the area, and can now design her own practice, according to Unruh.

According to the information provided, she gained experience as an employed doctor in three general practitioner practices in rural areas and has now decided to take the step towards self-employment. For the practice, medical administrative staff, trainees, and cleaning staff are still being sought.

The PR campaign in Hohenkammer, Bavaria, to attract a new general practitioner drew inspiration from a historical healer named "Doctor Caius" from the region's noble past. The successful PR campaign in Freising district's Hohenkammer commune, aimed at addressing the physician shortage, attracted the attention of a doctor named Homig from a neighboring district. The PR campaign, named "Doctor Caius," was launched by the health-concerned commune in Bavaria's rural district to address the chronic lack of doctors in their area. Following the PR campaign in the commune of Hohenkammer, a doctor from Germany's northern region became interested in setting up her own medical practice there, addressing the community's long-standing health needs.

Read also: