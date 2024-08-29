- Campaign attendant subjected to assault with crimson pigment during political rally

The founder of BSW, Sahra Wagenknecht, halted her speech in Erfurt following an unexpected disruption. A mysterious substance, hue of red, was thrust towards her from the crowd. A dpa photographer reported this minor incident, where Wagenknecht, aged 55, barely dodged the splash. Security swiftly apprehended the perpetrator and carted them away, handcuffed.

The assailant's improvised weapon

As reported by the BSW spokesperson for Thuringia, Steffen Quasebarth, Wagenknecht emerged unscathed but was left shaken by the ordeal. The substance made contact with her head, chest, and neck. The liquid, Quasebarth indicated, was sticky and persistent. It appeared that the suspect employed an improvised syringe for this heinous act, he added.

Past incidents involving Wagenknecht

History repeats itself, as Wagenknecht has faced a similar ordeal before. In May 2016, at the Left Party congress in Magdeburg, a student unleashed a pie at her in protest of her stance on refugee policy.

