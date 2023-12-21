Sam Asghari - Campaign alludes to marriage with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari (29) is apparently making fun of his failed marriage to Britney Spears (42) in a campaign by the animal rights organization PETA. The posters read: "Some loves last" and "You can't buy love". In August, it was announced that the actor had filed for divorce from the singer after just 14 months of marriage.

"You can't buy love"

Months after the well-known animal welfare organization called Britney Spears "toxic" for buying a new puppy, her ex Sam Asghari is now underlining the message of adopting dogs and not buying them. On his Instagram page, the 29-year-old shared the campaign pictures and insights into the shoot. In one picture, he can be seen smiling with a dog in his arms, accompanied by the slogan: "Some loves last" - a clear allusion to his break-up with Spears. In another picture, he lies topless next to a dog, accompanied by the slogan: "You can't buy love, but you can adopt it."

Big heart and big muscles

The organization's website states that Asghari wanted to use the campaign to show "his big heart (and big muscles) for dogs" and spread the important message "that you should always adopt and spay/neuter your animal companions". In an accompanying video, the actor says that he bought his beloved dog Porsha, but now that he has learned about the homeless animal overpopulation crisis, he will never buy another dog: "Every time an animal is bought from a pet store or breeder, an animal in a shelter loses the chance to find a loving home," he emphasizes. According to PETA, around 70 million dogs and cats are homeless in the USA.

Separation after six years of relationship

Sam Asghari regularly shares pictures of his Doberman - who was originally a gift to Spears after their engagement in 2021 - on Instagram. After the split, he kept Porsha and the singer kept the former couple's other four dogs.

It was announced in mid-August that the couple had split after six years of dating. Asghari filed for divorce after just 14 months of marriage. The singer subsequently posted that she was "a little shocked". It is Spears' third failed marriage. In 2004 she was married to her childhood friend Jason Alexander (41) for 55 hours and from 2004 to 2007 to Kevin Federline (45), with whom she has sons Sean Preston (18) and Jayden James (17).

Source: www.stern.de