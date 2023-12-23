Accidents - "Calm night": Few storm operations in Bavaria

Snagged branches, fallen trees, flooded roads: Emergency services in Bavaria were called out several times from Friday to Saturday due to the storm "Zoltan". However, the night was generally calm, as the police headquarters in Bavaria reported in the morning. There were no serious injuries as a result of the storm. The damage caused was also limited.

In Lower Bavaria, there were 63 weather-related operations by Saturday morning, according to the police headquarters. The emergency services were mainly called out due to uprooted trees or fallen branches. As a result, traffic on the Autobahn 3 was reportedly disrupted twice in succession. First a tree fell onto the exit ramp at the Passau Süd junction and later another fell onto the road towards Austria between the Iggensbach and Garham/Vilshofen junctions. After two vehicles collided with the tree, the road was temporarily closed.

In Untergriesbach (Passau district), a scaffolding erected on a building collapsed, according to the police. Firefighters brought the rest of the scaffolding down in a controlled manner to prevent any further danger. In Bad Abbach in the district of Kelheim, the storm covered the roof of a supermarket. The damage was estimated to be in the six-figure range.

According to police spokespersons, the number of weather-related accidents in Upper Bavaria remained "relatively manageable". The night was very quiet. The situation was similar in Swabia: There were few call-outs here too.

Over 100 weather-related emergency calls were dealt with in the Upper Palatinate, said a spokesperson. Most of them were traffic incidents due to "everything that was blown onto the road." No one was injured.

In Upper Franconia, there was a "minimal increase compared to usual", said a spokesperson. People had been cautious and stayed at home. According to the information, there were almost no weather-related operations in Middle Franconia. According to the spokesperson, there were 54 in Lower Franconia. "There were a few call-outs, but nothing that kept us busy all night," he continued.

Police report Lower Bavaria

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de