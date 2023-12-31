Flood - Calls for expansion of civil protection

In view of the floods in Lower Saxony, the Association of Cities and Towns is calling on the federal and state governments to provide significantly more money for civil protection. The emergency services in the flood areas deserve the best possible equipment and infrastructure, Managing Director Helmut Dedy told the German Press Agency on Sunday. "The federal and state governments must once again significantly increase funding for flood and disaster protection - on a permanent basis and not ad hoc via special programs. Too much has been saved on disaster control in the past."

In the Berlin newspaper "Tagesspiegel" (Sunday), SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil also spoke out in favor of "massively expanding disaster control and flood prevention". The technical relief organization, civil defence, fire departments and other voluntary aid organizations need "the best and most modern equipment".

Dedy,Managing Director of the Association of Cities and Towns, also called for greater involvement of the local authorities. "In future, all levels must work together even better and more closely in the event of disasters. The Joint Civil Protection Competence Center set up in 2022 is a first step," he explained. "However, it can only work well if the municipalities are also involved much more than before and on an equal footing. The actual civil protection takes place on site. And the situation can best be assessed locally."

Source: www.stern.de