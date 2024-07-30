Calling from abroad: be careful with these prefixes

When an incoming call with an international prefix appears on the display of your mobile phone, you should be suspicious, especially if unknown callers are contacting you via WhatsApp. What experts advise then is:

If an unknown caller contacts you via WhatsApp, pay close attention to the prefix. If it's +91, +98, or +52, the call could be from India, Iran, or Mexico. In that case, the Consumer Protection Center of Rhineland-Palatinate advises against calling the number back without verification.

The Federal Network Agency states on its website: "It is to be assumed that the calls have a fraudulent background!" Experts suspect that the calls, which mainly take place via WhatsApp, are an attempt at fraud.

What's likely behind it?

The exact fraud scheme is not yet known, but experts suspect it's not the usual ping call scam, where money is collected via a premium number. Instead, it's likely a scam that has been around for years, where callers persuade you to transfer money or share personal data. Another possibility is that the callers are trying to take over foreign WhatsApp accounts using hidden codes in the number.

What do experts advise?

If a direct conversation takes place, consumers should not share any personal data, as any information shared can be misused. The Federal Network Agency recommends blocking or restricting unwanted numbers, which can be done via the router or on the smartphone, or by having certain numbers blocked by your provider at no cost.

The Consumer Protection Center advises changing your WhatsApp settings directly. To do this, open the "Privacy" section in the settings, then "Calls," and select the option "Mute calls from unknown numbers." If you enable and save this option, you will no longer receive calls from numbers that are not saved as contacts.

If you're unsure about the intention of an unknown caller on WhatsApp, it's advisable to carefully examine the prefix of their number. As for the ongoing scams, experts strongly advise against calling back unknown numbers without verifying their authenticity first.

