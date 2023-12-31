California reports "dangerous monster waves"

Heavy storms cause meter-high waves on the US west coast. Surfers from San Francisco to Los Angeles rejoice, the authorities issue warnings. Some beaches are closed as a precaution.

The US west coast state of California has been hit by storms and very high waves. The storm will continue over the weekend in the particularly hard-hit Ventura County, north of the metropolis of Los Angeles, according to the authorities. There had been waves up to six meters high. There are no reports of damage or casualties.

In San Francisco and Los Angeles, around 600 kilometers to the south, rain and heavy surf have also been causing flooding and life-threatening situations in some places since Friday. On Saturday, the Los Angeles Times spoke of "dangerous monster waves" hitting the region.

The San Francisco Chronicle newspaper reported that areas in San Francisco Bay were flooded by waves up to 12 meters high. Most of the storm has already moved on, and warnings of flooding and high surf along the coast of northern and central California were lifted on Saturday afternoon.

Surfers take advantage of swell in Los Angeles

Residents should still stay as far away from the water as possible, the authorities warned. Large waves could wash people off jetties and rocks. All beaches in Ventura County are therefore to remain closed until the New Year. In other parts of the county, however, the administration lifted calls for evacuations from low-lying areas.

Photos from the town of Pacifica near San Francisco, among others, showed the strong surf on Saturday. At Seal Beach in Los Angeles, surfers used the high waves for their sport. There were pictures of partially devastated beaches from the coastal road in the town of Aptos south of San Francisco, among others.

