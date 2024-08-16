- California kitesurfing masters in St. Peter's

Colorful Kites, Party, and Spectacular Scenes on the Water: The California Kitesurf Masters will once again be held in St. Peter-Ording until Sunday. This event is considered the world's largest kitesurfing event, with a large tent city set up on nearly four hectares of the North Sea beach for five days. Over 90,000 spectators are expected. However, competitions will only start if conditions are suitable. For the Best Trick Freestyle discipline, at least 15 knots of wind speed are required, and for Big Air, even 25 knots are needed.

Criticism from Environmental Groups

Holding such an event on the Wadden Sea coast has drawn criticism from environmental groups. The festival threatens the animals in the Wadden Sea National Park. Especially birds that are still breeding are affected when many people walk around in the dunes, says Katharina Weinberg from the Wadden Sea Protection Station. "Basically, this event in the national park, which is a huge event, is a problem. It's not about the sport itself, but about the fact that there's always a big party area and a big campsite."

Organizers Emphasize Commitment to Sustainability

The organizers stated that kitesurfers move directly in nature and are therefore affected by environmental pollution and climate change. Since clean and healthy seas are a prerequisite for practicing the sport with a good conscience, there is a high awareness of sustainability and environmental protection within the kitesurfing community. They see themselves "as the organizers of the German premier series in kitesurfing in a special responsibility to address sustainability and to counteract environmental pollution and climate change. They strive "to reduce the negative impact of our activities."

Despite the organizers' commitment to sustainability, some environmentalists argue that the event disturbs the wildlife during their free time, specifically during breeding seasons. Efforts should be made to protect the tranquility of the Wadden Sea National Park, allowing animals to enjoy their free time undisturbed.

