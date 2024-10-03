California encounters its initial probable instance of avian influenza affecting a human, specifically in a farmworker.

The farmhand was working at a dairy farm in California's Central Valley, known for hosting cows infected with the avian flu virus. They were eventually apprehended due to health officials testing workers at the farm.

Their illness has been classified as minor, with symptoms including pink eyes, or conjunctivitis, which suggests eye infection. They've been prescribed antiviral medication and ordered to quarantine at home. According to the California Department of Public Health, the danger to the general public is minimal.

"Regular health assessments of individuals interacting with potentially contaminated animals enabled us to promptly spot and manage this potential human case. Fortunately, as seen in other states with human infections, the individual has experienced mild symptoms," stated Dr. Tomás Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer, in a press release. "We would like to emphasize that the risk to the general public is low, and individuals interacting with potentially infected animals should implement preventative measures. The CDPH continues to back local health departments and farms with recommended prevention measures, health assessments, and guidance on appropriate notification, testing, and treatment."

So far, fourteen human cases of avian flu have been reported in the U.S. since March. The majority of these cases are linked to ongoing outbreaks in poultry and dairy cattle. This is the first potential human case in California. Previous instances were identified in employees in Texas, Colorado, and Michigan. Missouri has also identified a case in a patient with no known exposure to animals.

