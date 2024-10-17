Caitlin Clark earns distinction as the first debutant since 2008 to secure a spot on the All-WNBA initial squad.

The 22-year-old garnered 52 first-team votes, placing her as the fourth-most-voted player in total. Clark joins the likes of Napheesa Collier, who was a unanimous selection, league MVP A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Alyssa Thomas in making the team. This honor marks the last time a rookie, similar to Clark, received it, back in 2008, when Candace Parker was crowned. Previous rookies, such as Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings, and Diana Taurasi, also achieved this feat.

Clark's inclusion in the team represents one more achievement in her remarkable debut year in the WNBA. She was already named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year in a nearly unanimous vote, a fitting title for her outstanding season.

Clark broke numerous records during her debut year. She became the WNBA's single-season assists record holder (337), achieving this feat through a league-record 19 assists in a single game. Her impressive average of 8.4 assists per game also broke the WNBA record. Clark also became the first rookie in league history to record a triple-double and holds the record for most three-pointers made (122) by a rookie.

Her contributions to the team helped attract a new audience to the sport, leading the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016. However, the team fell short in the first round, losing to the Connecticut Sun.

This year saw Stewart named to the first team for the sixth consecutive time. In a recent turn of events, New York Liberty star, Stewart, spoke out about the homophobic death threats she received via email after Game 1 of this year's WNBA Finals, targeted at her wife Marta Xargay.

Las Vegas Aces star, Wilson, earned her unanimous position on the first team with an extraordinary season. She averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.58 blocked shots, and 1.79 steals across 38 games. Wilson led the league in points and blocks, ranking second in rebounds per game.

Wilson shattered multiple records along the way, becoming the first player to lead the WNBA in total points, rebounds, and blocks in a season. The Aces, aiming for a three-peat, were knocked out in the semifinals by the Liberty.

Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones of the Liberty, Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm), and Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings) were named to the All-WNBA second team.

The teams are selected based on the votes of a panel of 67 sportswriters and broadcasters, concluding the process at the end of the regular season.

Clark's outstanding performance in her debut year hasn't only earned her the Rookie of the Year title but also a spot in the prestigious All-WNBA first team. Her impressive assists record and triple-double achievement have significantly contributed to the growth of interest in the sport.

Read also: