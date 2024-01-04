Karlsruhe - Cable thieves cause six-figure damage
Thieves have stolen cables from a construction site in Karlsruhe, causing damage in the six-figure range according to initial estimates. According to the police on Thursday, the as yet unknown perpetrators stole cables from a building shell between the end of December and the beginning of January. According to current information, the thieves forcibly gained access to the building site and stole pre-installed electricity and power cables from several apartments.
Statement
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de