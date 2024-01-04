Karlsruhe - Cable thieves cause six-figure damage

Thieves have stolen cables from a construction site in Karlsruhe, causing damage in the six-figure range according to initial estimates. According to the police on Thursday, the as yet unknown perpetrators stole cables from a building shell between the end of December and the beginning of January. According to current information, the thieves forcibly gained access to the building site and stole pre-installed electricity and power cables from several apartments.

Source: www.stern.de