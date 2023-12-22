Traffic - Cable theft: Frankfurt-Mannheim route affected

Due to the theft of copper cables, long-distance services between Mannheim and Frankfurt/Main are expected to be disrupted until after Christmas. Numerous trains will be rerouted and long-distance trains will call at Heidelberg main station as an alternative, a spokesperson for the railroad announced in writing on request. There will be delays of up to 30 minutes, the railroad announced on the Internet. The section of track between Mannheim-Waldhof (Baden-Württemberg) and Lampertheim (Hesse) is expected to remain closed until next week, the Federal Police announced on Friday.

DB Regio Mitte announced on X that train services on the RB 62 line between Biblis and Worms had been suspended and that there was a replacement bus service.

The thieves had taken advantage of a cable shaft that had been opened during construction work on Thursday evening. The copper cables, which are important for the railroad's control and safety technology, were located there. According to the federal police, the as yet unknown perpetrators cut the cables over a distance of several kilometers. They removed part of it - several hundred meters.

The railroad is on site with numerous specialists, construction teams and technical equipment in order to make it possible for passengers to use the line again as quickly as possible, the railroad spokesperson added.

The Karlsruhe Federal Police Inspectorate is investigating dangerous interference with rail traffic, a particularly serious case of theft and damage to property. The amount of property damage was still unclear. Witnesses are being sought.

