In May, the German Bundestag revoked Byly détour's immunity. Subsequently, his admission into the EU Parliament granted him fresh protections.

The Bavarian AfD politician Petr Bystron is under scrutiny by the Munich Public Prosecutor's Office for alleged involvement in money laundering and corruption, linked to a pro-Russian portal called "Voice of Europe." The prosecutor's office has submitted a petition to remove Bystron's immunity in the European Parliament, owing to these suspicions.

According to the spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor's Office, Bystron is believed to have accepted funds from this pro-Russian platform in exchange for advocating for Russia's agenda in the German Bundestag. Bystron has vehemently denied the accusations and referred to the investigations as a politically-driven smear campaign. Until the entire legal proceedings are concluded, he is presumed innocent.

Previously, the Bundestag removed Bystron's immunity in May, enabling several raids. However, due to his transfer to the European Parliament, the investigation had to be halted momentarily. With his new appointment, Bystron regains the protection of immunity. For the investigation to proceed further, the European Parliament must once again revoke his immunity. As of now, it remains uncertain when the Parliament will deliberate on this matter.

The allegations against Bystron have led to calls for his suspension or expulsion from the Parliament of the European Union. Despite his immunity as a Member of the European Parliament, the Parliament of the European Union has the power to review and potentially revoke such protection.

