Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewsbusinesscars

BYD issues recall of its popular electric vehicles due to faulty steering component concerns.

Chinese automaker BYD has notified the relevant authorities of its intention to recall approximately 97,000 electric vehicles (EVs) due to a manufacturing issue related to a steering control unit, potentially posing fire hazards, as reported by the regulatory body on Sunday.

 and  James Williams
1 min read
A Beijing-based BYD dealership, captured on August 27th.
A Beijing-based BYD dealership, captured on August 27th.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD has reportedly initiated a recall of approximately 97,000 units due to a production issue with the steering control unit, potentially posing fire hazards. This information was disclosed by the market regulatory body on Sunday.

The affected vehicles include the Dolphin and Yuan Plus models, manufactured in China from November 2022 to December 2023, as per a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

BYD did not provide an immediate comment regarding the recall.

The SAMR statement further mentioned that dealers will be instructed to implement a physical fix on the recalled vehicles.

It remains unclear if any of these affected EVs were exported.

The Dolphin and Yuan Plus models were BYD's best-selling models in 2023, collectively contributing to 26% of the three million vehicles sold by the company during the year, as per data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

This recall marks a seldom occurrence for BYD, as they are known for rapidly expanding their market to become the leading global seller of pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Previously, in 2022, the company recalled a limited number of Tang plug-in hybrid vehicles due to a battery pack defect that could lead to fire incidents.

The recall could potentially impact BYD's business operations, as these EV models are significant contributors to its sales revenues. Due to the issue, some dealerships might need to temporarily halt sales of affected car models.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Perspective of the Coca-Cola manufacturing facility in Cologne.
Economy

Coke Columbia shutters five facilities in Germany

Coke Columbia shutters five facilities in Germany Coca-Cola is going to shut down five of its production and distribution sites in Germany within the next year. These facilities are located in Cologne, Neumünster, Berlin-Hohenschönhausen, Bielefeld, and Memmingen, as per Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), the organization that oversees the bottling, sales,

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
Evolving for enhanced momentum!
Economy

Spurring a fresh wave of action!

Spurring a fresh wave of action! In the HSBC Weekly Market Discussions podcast, Jörg Scherer, the tech analysis head at HSBC, regularly dives into fresh subjects in the financial sphere: The most recent episode zeroes in on the TecDAX. The episode of the HSBC Weekly Market Discussions podcast, as mentioned,

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public
For an extended period, the German taxi sector has closely affiliated itself with the Mercedes...
Economy

Mercedes is relinquishing its involvement in the taxi industry.

Mercedes is relinquishing its involvement in the taxi industry. For decades, Mercedes limousines have been the go-to vehicles for German taxi drivers. However, the sales of popular models like the E- and B-class have taken a nose dive this year, with Mercedes CEO Källenius leading the charge for this change.

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public