BYD issues recall of its popular electric vehicles due to faulty steering component concerns.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD has reportedly initiated a recall of approximately 97,000 units due to a production issue with the steering control unit, potentially posing fire hazards. This information was disclosed by the market regulatory body on Sunday.

The affected vehicles include the Dolphin and Yuan Plus models, manufactured in China from November 2022 to December 2023, as per a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

BYD did not provide an immediate comment regarding the recall.

The SAMR statement further mentioned that dealers will be instructed to implement a physical fix on the recalled vehicles.

It remains unclear if any of these affected EVs were exported.

The Dolphin and Yuan Plus models were BYD's best-selling models in 2023, collectively contributing to 26% of the three million vehicles sold by the company during the year, as per data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

This recall marks a seldom occurrence for BYD, as they are known for rapidly expanding their market to become the leading global seller of pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Previously, in 2022, the company recalled a limited number of Tang plug-in hybrid vehicles due to a battery pack defect that could lead to fire incidents.

The recall could potentially impact BYD's business operations, as these EV models are significant contributors to its sales revenues. Due to the issue, some dealerships might need to temporarily halt sales of affected car models.

