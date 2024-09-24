By the end of September, the U.S. government will offer complimentary Covid-19 diagnostic examinations.

Every household can request another batch of four complimentary home test kits, beginning from late September, via COVIDTests.gov.

Over 900 million test kits have been sent straight to US residents via the COVIDTests.gov initiative, as reported by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The agency declared, "COVID-19 testing can assist you in determining if you have COVID-19, enabling you to make informed decisions, such as seeking treatment to decrease the risk of severe illness and taking steps to lower your possibility of transmitting the virus to others."

This upcoming set of tests – marking the seventh distribution round – can identify the current variants in circulation and can be utilized during year-end festivities preparations.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emphasized last Friday, "The ideal strategy heading into this winter is for everyone to stay alert, utilize the tools at our disposal: vaccines, testing, treatment against the illnesses causing the majority of fall and winter deaths and hospitalizations."

In addition, the CDC suggests that everyone aged 6 months and above should get an updated Covid-19 vaccine this season to remain current.

This year, several options are accessible; mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer were updated to tackle KP.2, one of the so-called FLiRT variants dominating the US since May. Those vaccines are suited for individuals aged 6 months and above. A traditional protein vaccine from Novavax is also available, targeting JN.1, a variant still prevalent but less prominent than a few months ago. The Novavax vaccine, however, is authorized only for individuals aged 12 and above.

The updated Covid-19 vaccines are currently available at pharmacies across the US and can be administered concurrently with the annual flu vaccine.

