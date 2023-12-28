Crime statistics - By the end of June, 2151 emergency services personnel were victims of violence

In the first half of 2023, 2151 emergency services were recorded as victims of violent crimes in Rhineland-Palatinate. This was announced by the Rhineland-Palatinate Ministry of the Interior at the request of the German Press Agency. Police officers were by far the most frequently affected, with 2023 victims. In the first six months, 16 victims were recorded among firefighters and 112 among other emergency services.

The figures are part of the police crime statistics, it said. They are therefore victims of investigations that were concluded during this period. The time of the crime could also be before 2023. According to the police crime statistics, around 4,600 emergency services were victims of violence in 2022 as a whole.

At the turn of the year 2022/23, attacks on emergency services in Germany caused a stir. In Rhineland-Palatinate, for example, firecrackers and rockets were thrown or shot in the direction of police officers in Koblenz-Neuendorf. Patrol cars were damaged and several garbage containers were set on fire.

In Betzdorf in the Altenkirchen district, a New Year's Eve rocket was also fired at the police station. It exploded directly at a glass door - apparently without causing any damage.

According to the Ministry of the Interior at the time, around 500 officers were involved in ensuring security in Rhineland-Palatinate last New Year's Eve. Overall, the emergency services drew a positive balance about a year ago and spoke of a calm and mostly peaceful turn of the year.

Source: www.stern.de